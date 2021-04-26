YouTube outage: Platform says the issue has been resolved but users say not yet

Thousands of users across the globe reported that Google-owned YouTube was down for a few hours. Youtube users took to microblogging site to complain about the outage faced while using the application and website.

According to the independent website DownDetector, both the app and the website were down for about an hour. Meanwhile, when Youtube users were complaining about this outage in Twitter, the video platform posted on Twitter that the problem has been fixed.

It stated, “We've received multiple reports of the YouTube homepage not working for ~10 minutes. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access the homepage without any issues.”