YouTube outage: Platform says the issue has been resolved but users say not yet

Thousands of users across the globe reported that Google-owned YouTube was down for a few hours. Youtube users took to microblogging site to complain about the outage faced while using the application and website.
According to the independent website DownDetector, both the app and the website were down for about an hour. Meanwhile, when Youtube users were complaining about this outage in Twitter, the video platform posted on Twitter that the problem has been fixed.
It stated, “We've received multiple reports of the YouTube homepage not working for ~10 minutes. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access the homepage without any issues.”
Responding to this post, users stated the problem persists. One of the user said error number 429 shows up everytime he searches videos, other users shared other details about the problem.
Users reported on DownDetector that they could not load the homepage, log in or play videos.
According to the outage tracker, this is the second time in one month that Youtube is facing an outage. On April 6, user reports indicated Youtube is having problems.
There were some luckily onces who could watch their videos seamlessly. Those users didn't miss the chance to talk about it.
