PM Modi Highlights India-Japan Economic Growth, Tokyo Visit Focuses On New Partnerships & Investments

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. He was warmly welcomed by Japanese and Indian officials, including India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. Members of the Indian community also greeted him with traditional cultural performances, showing strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

PM Modi at India-Japan Economic Forum

Speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi began with a friendly greeting, 'Namaskar, Konnichiwa.' He praised Japan for being a key partner in India’s development, saying Japanese companies have invested over USD 40 billion in India. From metro projects to manufacturing and semiconductors to startups, Japan has supported India in many areas.

#WATCH | Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi says, "Japan has always been an important partner in India's development journey. From metro rail to manufacturing, semiconductors to startups...Japanese companies have invested over $ 40 billion in India..."… pic.twitter.com/8aW5E5BF8E — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

Modi highlighted India’s political stability, economic growth, and transparent policies, calling it the fastest-growing major economy. He added that India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world.

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba on Stronger Ties

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also spoke at the forum. He said Japan’s advanced technology and India’s skilled talent make a powerful team. Japanese companies are working on big projects in India, like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train. He recalled his visit to Varanasi and admired India’s energy and growth.

#WATCH | Tokyo: Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba says, " Japan's advanced technology and India's outstanding talent complement each other, leading to a dramatic expansion of our economic ties. Many Japanese companies are playing a key role… pic.twitter.com/qNxO2Woq5Y — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

PM Ishiba announced three key plans to boost cooperation: more people-to-people exchanges, stronger technology partnerships, and building a shared supply chain. He also praised Maruti Suzuki, which has had a major presence in India for 40 years.

More Bilateral Talks Ahead

During this two-day visit, PM Modi will also hold formal talks with PM Ishiba to explore more areas of partnership between the two nations.