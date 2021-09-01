Yotta launches accelerator program for startups, tech platforms, ISVs

Yotta Infrastructure has announced the launch of an accelerator program for startups and companies involved in developing software and emerging technology platforms like AI/ML, IoT, and AR/VR. Titled ‘Yotta Innovators Club’, this program has been designed to create a supportive ecosystem for the companies focusing on tech innovation.

As a tier-level program, the members enrolling for Yotta Innovators Club will get access to benefits worth over Rs 10 crore. These include Yotta Enterprise Cloud credits, best-in-class technical training, go-to-market support, free POC for testing their platform/applications on Yotta Enterprise Cloud, mentorship from business and technical experts, access to Yotta’s services across segments, and leverage Yotta’s channel partner ecosystem to expand their markets.

Announcing the program, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO at Yotta, said, “With Yotta Innovators Club accelerator program, our intent is to support and enable tech startups, emerging technology platforms, and ISVs by giving them the necessary incentives, technical support, and access to a robust cloud infrastructure that will help them develop and certify their applications on Yotta Enterprise Cloud.”

Bhavesh Adhia, Head – Partner Ecosystem, Yotta, added, “Yotta has an extensive pan-India network of resellers partners. Members, enrolling in this program will also get access to this network for their go-to-market activities. In addition, they also get a dedicated growth manager who will guide them throughout their journey in this program.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:35 PM IST