 Yes Bank Shares Shoot Up Almost 10% On NSE As Net Profit Jumps 148%; Revenue Grows 15% In Q2 Earnings
Vikrant DUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
The shares of private lender Yes Bank zoomed almost 10 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after the company announced their Q2 financials, which showed the private lender's net profit for the September quarter skyrocketed by 148 per cent.

The shares of Yes Bank touched a day high level of Rs 21.29 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after ringing the opening bell at Rs 20.35 per share on Indian stock markets.

The stock was trading around Rs 20.91 per share on the bourse, with a gain of 7.89 per cent amounting to Rs 1.53 per share on the Indian bourse at 11.17 am.

Yes Bank reported a profit of Rs 566.59 crore for the second quarter, a 147.8 per cent increase over the Rs 228.64 crore earned in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The bank's total revenue for the quarter was Rs 9,225.45 crore, which represents a 15.6 per cent increase over the Rs 7,980.61 crore reported for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Net interest income and margin

In Q2 of FY25, Yes Bank's net interest income was Rs 2,200 crore, a 14.3 per cent increase over the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, when it was Rs 1,925 crore.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of FY25 was 2.4 per cent, which was higher than the 2.3 per cent net interest margin for the same quarter last year.

Net NPA (non-performing assets)

During the reviewed quarter, Yes Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) were Rs 3,889.4 crore, while its net NPA was Rs 1168 crore. Additionally, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was 1.6 per cent as opposed to 2.0 per cent in Q2 FY24.

135 Companies To Post Q2 Results Today: Sun Pharma, Tata Tech, Indian Oil & Bharti Airtel In Focus
However, compared to Q2FY24, when it was 0.9 per cent, the net non-performing asset ratio was 0.5 per cent. The NPA Provision Coverage Ratio, or PCR, was 70.0 per cent.

