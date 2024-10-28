135 Companies To Post Q2 Results Today: Sun Pharma, Tata Tech, Indian Oil & Bharti Airtel In Focus

The earning season is coming to its full pace; more than 135 companies are scheduled to declare their quarterly results for q2 of financial year 2025 which ended on September 30.

Today, giants from different sectors will be posting their Q2 results, including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, power generation giant Adani Power, cement manufacturer Ambuja Cement, telecom service provider Bharti Airtel, internet service provider Bharti Hexacom, suger producer Dalmia Bharat, and private lending mammoth Federal Bank.

135 Companies declaring Q2 financials today also include personal care giant Gillette, private lending whale Indian Bank, infrastructure major JSW Infra, PSU oil marketing company Indian Oil, the housing finance arm of the life insurance corporation LIC housing finance, and Miniratna PSE, Railtel, and tech titan Tata Technologies.

Full list of companies posting results today

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.

Abhishek Finlease Ltd.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

Adani Power Ltd.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.

Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Anant Raj Ltd.

Anand Rayons Ltd.

Arrow Greentech Ltd.

Arvind Ltd.

Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

Asian Star Co. Ltd.

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

Betala Global Securities Ltd.

Bhageria Industries Ltd.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Camex Ltd.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd.

Cartrade Tech Ltd.

Cella Space Ltd.

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

CIL Securities Ltd.

John Cockerill India Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.

Deep Industries Ltd.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

D.P. Abhushan Ltd.

Dutron Polymers Ltd.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.

Elantas Beck India Ltd.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.

Federal Bank Ltd.

Forbes & Company Ltd.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

Galaxy Bearings Ltd.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.

Gillette India Ltd.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd.

Greenply Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.

Heidelberg cement India Ltd.

Hester Biosciences Ltd.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd

Indian Bank

Industrial & Prudential Investments Co. Ltd.

Interarch Building Products Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Iris Business Services Ltd.

JBM Auto Ltd.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.

J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd.

Kanani Industries Ltd.

Kaya Ltd.

KFIN Technologies Ltd.

Khaitan (India) Ltd.

Kiran Syntex Ltd.

Kalyani Steels Ltd.

L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros. Ltd.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

LKP Finance Ltd.

Lmw Ltd

Madhusudan Industries Ltd.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.

Minaxi Textiles Ltd.

Nandan Denim Limited

Nesco Ltd.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd.

Nilkamal Ltd.

Nocil Ltd.

Odyssey Technologies Ltd.

Orient Bell Limited

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

Pfizer Ltd.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd.

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd.

Quess Corp Ltd

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd

Railtel Ltd

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

Risa International Ltd.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.

Span Divergent Ltd

Semac Consultants Ltd

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.

Simplex Realty Ltd.

Sis Ltd

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd.

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.

Stove Kraft Ltd

Sterling Green Woods Ltd.

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd

S V Global Mill Ltd.

Tata Technologies Ltd

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Transcorp International Ltd.

T. Spiritual World Ltd.

Tv Today Network Ltd.

Vascon Engineers Ltd.

Veefin Solutions Ltd.

Vesuvius India Ltd.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd.

Walchand People First Ltd.

West Leisure Resorts Ltd

Yes Bank Q2 FY25

Net profit and total advances

For the September 2024 quarter, private sector lender Yes Bank reported a 147 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 566.59 crore.

Due to a 12.4 per cent increase in total advances and a slight increase in the net interest margin to 2.4 per cent, the core net interest income for the reporting quarter rose 14.3 per cent to Rs 2,200 crore.

NPA and loan growth

Compared to 2 per cent a year ago, the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.6 per cent. The total profits were boosted by the 40 per cent decrease in provisions excluding tax, which came to Rs 297 crore.

In terms of loan growth, the bank's corporate loans increased by more than 21 per cent due to demand from the mid-corporate market, while its retail loans remained unchanged.

Share performance

The shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 20.97 on the NSE (National Stock Exchange). with a surge of 8.20 per cent amounting to a Rs 1.59 per share on the bourses.