Yasho Industries Consolidated Net Profit Soars 592% To ₹33.68 Crore In September Quarter; Revenue Up 89%

Mumbai: Yasho Industries Limited on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹33.68 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 592.5% increase compared to ₹4.86 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue Performance
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 89.69% to ₹347.68 crore, up from ₹183.30 crore reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total consolidated income also increased to ₹347.92 crore from ₹183.60 crore year-on-year.
Expense Overview
Total consolidated expenses for the September 2026 quarter stood at ₹302.66 crore, an increase from ₹177.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This includes a notable change in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress, and stock-in-trade, which showed a negative ₹32.76 crore compared to a positive ₹0.80 crore last year.
Earnings Per Share
Basic and diluted consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were ₹27.93, a substantial rise from ₹4.03 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Half-Year Financials
For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹69.73 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year period reached ₹655.42 crore.
Board Meeting Details
The company’s Board of Directors met on October 28, 2026, to approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The meeting commenced at 11:30 am and concluded at 12:30 pm.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.