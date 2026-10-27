ACC Ltd Q2 FY27 Net Profit Down To ₹93 Crore, Commissions 3.4 MTPA Cement Capacity; Ambuja Merger Proceeds To NCLT

ACC Limited |

Mumbai: ACC Limited on 27 October 2026, reported a profit after tax of ₹93 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27), which ended on 30 September 2026. This is a decline from the ₹1,119 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations stood at ₹5,689 crore in Q2 FY27, down from ₹6,005 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating EBITDA for the quarter was ₹401 crore, with an operating margin of 7.0 per cent.

Cement Sales and Concrete Volume

Cement sales volume for Q2 FY27 was 9.7 million tonnes (MnT). Ready-Mix Concrete volume grew 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.07 million cubic metres (Mn m³) in Q2 FY27.

Capacity Expansion

ACC commissioned a 2.4 MTPA greenfield cement grinding unit at Salai Banwa, Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, Bulk Cement Corporation (India) Limited, a subsidiary, added 1.0 MTPA of cement blending capacity at Kalamboli, Maharashtra, bringing the total new capacity in Q2 FY27 to 3.4 MTPA.

Merger Update

Shareholders of ACC approved the proposed amalgamation with Ambuja Cements on 29 September 2026. The merger will now proceed to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for final sanction, with completion expected during FY27.

Operational Metrics

Kiln fuel cost increased to ₹1.81 per thousand kCal in Q2 FY27 from ₹1.57 per thousand kCal in Q2 FY26. Green power share rose to 34.4 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 30.3 per cent in the prior year period.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.