ACC Reports Standalone Net Profit Of ₹148 Crore For Q1 FY27, Revenue Drops To ₹5,748 Crore

File Image |

ACC Ltd, a leading cement manufacturer, announced its standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company reported a net profit after tax of ₹148 crore, a decline from the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations also decreased to ₹5,748 crore for the quarter.

Financial Performance

Mumbai: ACC Ltd's standalone net profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at ₹148 crore, a decrease from ₹248 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26). In the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26), the standalone net profit was ₹385 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹5,748 crore, compared to ₹7,054 crore in the preceding quarter. For the same quarter last year, revenue from operations was ₹6,256 crore.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for Q1 FY27 was ₹5,825 crore, down from ₹7,130 crore in Q4 FY26. Total standalone expenses for the quarter were ₹5,603 crore, also lower than the ₹6,746 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Earnings per share (basic) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹7.88, down from ₹13.24 in the preceding quarter. In the year-ago quarter, basic EPS stood at ₹20.48.

Exceptional Items

The company reported exceptional expenses (net) of ₹24 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This includes ₹24 crore for termination benefits under a voluntary severance scheme.

Amplus Andhra Power Acquisition

ACC also announced the acquisition of a 26% equity stake in Amplus Andhra Power Private Limited. The company plans to purchase 9,58,548 equity shares for approximately ₹53.1 crore. Amplus Andhra Power, incorporated on October 24, 2016, is engaged in infrastructure and renewable energy.

Board Meeting and Outlook

The Board meeting commenced at 11:50 a.m. and concluded at 2:45 p.m. on July 24, 2026. The company expects the acquisition of Amplus Andhra Power to be completed on or before October 8, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.