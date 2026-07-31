Yasho Industries Q1 Profit Surges 887% To ₹36.05 Crore, Revenue Up 55% YoY

Mumbai: Yasho Industries Ltd on Friday announced an 887.41 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹36.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹3.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 54.98 per cent to ₹307.74 crore for the quarter, up from ₹198.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹309.06 crore, reflecting a 55.29 per cent increase from ₹199.02 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the June 2026 quarter were ₹260.08 crore, an rise of 34.57 per cent from ₹193.27 crore in the prior-year period.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity jumped to ₹29.90 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, a substantial increase from ₹3.02 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also followed a similar trend, reaching ₹29.90.

Borrowing Limits Expansion

The Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's borrowing limits from ₹750 crore to ₹1,250 crore. This expansion is subject to shareholder approval under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Asset Charge Limits

Concurrently, the limits for creating a charge on the company's assets to secure borrowings were also increased from ₹750 crore to ₹1,250 crore. This is likewise subject to shareholder approval under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Director Commission

The board also approved payment of commission to Non-Executive Directors, including Independent Directors, not exceeding ₹70 lakh in any financial year. This payment for the remainder of their respective terms of office is in addition to sitting fees and expense reimbursements for attending board and committee meetings, and is subject to shareholder approval.

Geographic Revenue

Sales within India for the quarter were ₹92.91 crore, while sales outside India contributed ₹214.84 crore to the total consolidated revenue. These figures compare to ₹62.73 crore and ₹135.90 crore respectively in the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.