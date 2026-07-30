Exide Industries Q1 PAT Up 27.1% To ₹407 Crore On 17.6% Revenue Growth

Mumbai: Exide Industries on Thursday announced its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2027, reporting a net profit of ₹407 crore, a 27.1 per cent increase compared to ₹320 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 17.6 per cent to ₹5,305 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, against ₹4,510 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance

The total income for the quarter stood at ₹5,319.09 crore, up from ₹4,565.30 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses increased to ₹4,775.77 crore from ₹4,144.89 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹4.79, an increase from ₹3.77 in the year-ago period. The company's EPS is not annualised.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, profit after tax was ₹407.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This represents a growth from ₹312.44 crore reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Standalone revenue from operations was ₹5,305.05 crore for the quarter, an increase from ₹4,509.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Future Outlook

Management stated that the company entered fiscal year 2027 with confidence, building on strong momentum. Continued benefits from GST rationalisation are expected to drive demand, with the replacement market remaining robust.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.