One Point One Solutions Reports 129.4% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY27, Earns Global BIZZ Award Recognition

One Point One Solutions |

Mumbai: One Point One Solutions Limited announced on Monday that its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 increased by 129.4 per cent year-on-year, amounting to ₹158.32 crore.

International Recognition

The company was recognised by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) at its THE BIZZ awards, receiving a Silver award. Six of its senior leaders were also individually honoured across various domains including business leadership, technology, AI and innovation, and international sales and marketing.

Read Also One Point One Solutions bags Innovative CIO Award 2023

Leadership Awards

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director, received the World Business Leader Certificate and an Excellence in Business Leadership Honorary Title. Akash Karnik, CEO – Global Businesses, was awarded the World Leader Businessperson Certificate and an Excellence in Business Leadership Honorary Title, alongside Rajiv Desai, Co-Founder of ResolX.

Deepika Sandhu, Chief Sales Officer – Global Markets, received the Excellence in Business Management Honorary Title. Abdullah Parkar, Delivery Head – IT Software Division, was recognised with the Excellence in Quality Management Honorary Title, and Khyati Shah, Head – Marketing & Corporate Communications, received the Excellence in Marketing Management Honorary Title.

Strategic Growth

One Point One Solutions Limited stated that its international business is entering a new phase. The company, established in Mumbai in 2008, now employs over 8,000 professionals serving clients across India, the US, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Business Strategy

The company attributes its Q1 FY27 growth to its dual strategy, which includes its global human services business, strengthened by the Netcom acquisition in Latin America, and ResolX, its agentic AI platform. This approach, combined with human expertise and domain knowledge, allows it to undertake more complex work than traditional outsourcing.

Akshay Chhabra said the recognition from an international body is important as the company aims to serve clients beyond its home market.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.