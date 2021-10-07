Xbox partners with Adidas for 20th anniversary, unveils first console-inspired sneaker

Microsoft Xbox have teamed up with Adidas to unveil its first console-inspired sneaker in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers featuring green and black details has take inspiration from the original 2001 console, marking the first-ever generation of gaming at Microsoft. The collaboration features an exclusive new Adidas Originals by Xbox sneaker.

"This is just the beginning of our partnership with Adidas, and over the next few months we'll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year," the company said in a statement.

As a part of the ongoing 20th anniversary celebrations, Xbox has also partnered with Trolli - a brand that truly embodies the neon-lit, fantastical worlds of gaming-to unveil limited-edition packaging inspired by some of your favorite titles available with Xbox Game Pass.

Each limited-edition package of Trolli sour gummi candy comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking access to over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and mobile devices, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios.

Xbox fans can enter to win one of 20 exclusive Xbox Series S bundles including a custom Trolli-ized Xbox Series S, matching Xbox Wireless Controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:44 AM IST