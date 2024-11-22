 'X Is Number 1 For News In India': Elon Musk Celebrates Social Media App's 'Milestone'
G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, often described as a microblogging website, has travelled in a different trajectory since the company was bought for a whopping USD 44 billion by the richest person in the world, Elon Musk.

The company's orientation has largely undergone a transition. However, Elon Musk has actively advocated and espoused it as an alternative news source.

In a development associated with the same, a Musk associated X account, named 'DogeDesigner' claimed that the app, X, is now the number 1 news app on Apple iPhone's AppStore in India.

This is as per the rating on Apple's AppStore in the news category.

As per the category-wise rating, X takes the top spot in India. Elon Musk-owned company is followed by another American social media platform, Reddit. On the third spot, there is an Indian publication, Dainik Bhaskar, which is one of the biggest newspapers in India.

Elon Musk Reacts

Elon Musk was quick to respond to this news. Musk rejoiced and said,

Elon Musk was quick to respond to this news. Musk rejoiced and said, "𝕏 is now #1 for news in India!.In India they want freedom of speech.

Elon Musk was quick to respond to this news. Musk rejoiced and said, "𝕏 is now #1 for news in India!.In India they want freedom of speech.

Many of Elon Musk's followers also lauded this milestone.

One of them commented, "Now might be a good time to repay back by suspending racist accounts posting fake content about India. Or else it won't take too long to go down the Brazilian way."

Another user added, "In India they want freedom of speech."

Another user triumphantly remarked, "𝕏 is the media now around the globe."

