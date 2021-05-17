WPI inflation hits double digits in April at 10.49%; crude prices harden

The WPI inflation was 7.39 percent in March 2021, and (-) 1.57 percent in April 2020.

"In April, 2021 (over April, 2020), the annual rate of inflation (YoY), based on monthly WPI, stood at 10.49 percent.

"The annual rate of inflation in April 2021, is high primarily because of rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel etc, and manufactured products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

Inflation in food articles in April was 4.92 percent as prices of protein-rich items like egg, meat and fish hardened.

In vegetables, the rate of price rise was (-) 9.03 percent, against (-) 5.19 percent in the previous month. In the ''egg, meat and fish'' basket inflation was 10.88 percent in April.

Inflation in pulses was 10.74 percent in April, while in fruits it was 27.43 percent.

Inflation in the fuel and power basket was 20.94 percent in April, while in manufactured products it was 9.01 percent.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 4.29 percent in April on decline in food prices, data released last week showed.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier this month said that manufacturing and services PMIs along with rising WPI inflation show a persistence of input price pressure.

Also, the build-up in input price pressures across sectors, driven in part by elevated global commodity prices, remains a concern.

"The inflation trajectory over the rest of the year will be shaped by the COVID-19 infections and the impact of localised containment measures on supply chains and logistics," Das had said.

