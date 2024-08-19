 '...Worst Of Both Worlds': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Slams ULIPs; Highlights High Commissions And Insufficient Insurance Coverage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'...Worst Of Both Worlds': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Slams ULIPs; Highlights High Commissions And Insufficient Insurance Coverage

'...Worst Of Both Worlds': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Slams ULIPs; Highlights High Commissions And Insufficient Insurance Coverage

One of the biggest concerns Kamath raised is that many people might not even be aware they have purchased a ULIP. “By the way, many people don't even realize they have a ULIP or some other terrible insurance product. If you want some help, you can try booking a free call with Ditto Insurance,” he added further.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Zerodha Founder & CEO Nithin Kamath |

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) are often marketed as the best of both worlds—combining investment with insurance in a single product.

Zerodha Founder & CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday, August 19, shared his thoughts onthe social media platform, LinkedIn, on why he believes ULIPs are more hype than substance.

FPJ Shorts
College Student Shot Dead At His House In Faridabad, Accused On Run
College Student Shot Dead At His House In Faridabad, Accused On Run
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic Amenities Scheme Amid Cash Crunch
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic Amenities Scheme Amid Cash Crunch
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vadhavan Port Ground-Breaking Ceremony On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vadhavan Port Ground-Breaking Ceremony On August 30

In his LinkedIn post, Kamath wrote, "ULIP sales have gone up quite a bit over the last year. I'm guessing most ULIPs are sold by banks because of the high commissions on these products. While ULIPs promise the best of both worlds, that is, both investments and insurance, the reality is that they offer the worst of both worlds. They have high commissions, and most importantly, the insurance cover you get is not enough."

Screengrab of Kamath's LinkedIn post

Screengrab of Kamath's LinkedIn post |

Instead of opting for ULIPs, Kamath highlighted about a more straightforward and cost-effective approach and added, "You are better off separating insurance and investments by investing in direct mutual funds and buying a term insurance policy. This is much cheaper as well."

Read Also
Nikhil Kamath’s Net Worth: $3.1 Billion And Counting – Zerodha Co-Founder’s Journey From Call...
article-image

Kamath even shared a video from Zero1byZerodha, explaining why ULIPs might not be the best option and how buyers can protect themselves from falling into this and wrote, "If someone ever pitches you an ULIP, this Zero1byZerodha video explains why it is a bad idea. Link to the full video in the comments."

One of the biggest concerns Kamath raised is that many people might not even be aware they have purchased a ULIP. “By the way, many people don't even realize they have a ULIP or some other terrible insurance product. If you want some help, you can try booking a free call with Ditto Insurance,” he added further.

Read Also
‘Read History 100 Hours A Week’: Netizens Slam Sudha Murty Over Sharing 'False' Raksha Bandhan...
article-image

Netizens Reaction

To KamathKamath'son the social media platform, expressing their opinion and viewpoints on it.

A LinkedIn user wrote, "Many govt employees paid ULIP premiums for very long period without even realising their benefits. My father paid significant amount of ULIP premium in his service. And worst part is, In case you withdraw the ULIP before the expiry of its five-year lock-in period, the surrender value is treated as income and, therefore, taxed as per your applicable income tax slab."

On the other hand, on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a user responding to Kamath's post and wrote, "You should cover the scamming via “bonuses” also, that ULIPs give out. PS - I closed mine with Max Life recently, one that my parents had started in 2001 and were paying Rs.25,000 as annual premium. Got a total payout of <5 lakhs for it. Complete fraudsters."

Read Also
'Please Send QR Code': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120...
article-image

Another X user added, "Private Banks are notorious for mis-selling to financially unaware people. They often sell insurance as investment product."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name

Reliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name

'...Worst Of Both Worlds': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Slams ULIPs; Highlights High Commissions...

'...Worst Of Both Worlds': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Slams ULIPs; Highlights High Commissions...

Dharavi Job Fair: 1,800 Aspirants Walk In, 150 Land Job Offers On The Spot For Up To ₹40,000 Per...

Dharavi Job Fair: 1,800 Aspirants Walk In, 150 Land Job Offers On The Spot For Up To ₹40,000 Per...

RBI Issues Framework For Recognition Of Self-Regulatory Organisations In Financial Markets Invites...

RBI Issues Framework For Recognition Of Self-Regulatory Organisations In Financial Markets Invites...

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription