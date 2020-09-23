World’s top 10 richest as on September 23: Jeff Bezos’ net worth raises by USD 9.21 bn; Elon Musk's wealth depreciates

After a decline in net worth for many days in a row, Jeff Bezos’ net worth saw a rise of USD 9.21 billion. This rise was mainly after Amazon stocks witnessed a surge. As of September 23, his net worth is at USD 185 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

After Bernstein upgraded Amazon stock to outperform, Amazon stock jumped up by 2.2 per cent. In the top ten richest list, Bezos added the most wealth on that particular day.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates witnessed a rise of USD 1.13 billion in his wealth. Thus, taking his total net worth to USD 122 billion.

The total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as on September 23, stands at USD 84.7 billion. Even though he shed USD 1.74 billion, he still managed to maintain his fifth position, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Meanwhile, it was not a very good day for Tesla’s Elon Musk as his total net worth saw a depreciation of USD 5.50 billion. Tesla’s stock fell by 4.4 per cent, after Musk expressed the difficulties of speeding up production.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 23:

1. Jeff Bezos: $185 billion

2. Bill Gates: $122 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $103 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $96.6 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $84.7 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $82.3 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $80.8 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $74.8 billion

9. Larry Ellison: $71.1 billion

10. Larry Page: $70.3 billion