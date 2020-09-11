World’s top 10 richest as on September 11: Mukesh Ambani now fifth richest overtaking Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnault

TWorld’s top 10 richest as on September 11: Mukesh Ambani now fifth richest overtaking Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnaulthe total net worth of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani rose by USD 5.61 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list on September 11. This helped him move up the ranking by two positions, making him the fifth richest man in the world.

Ambani overtook Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnault to reach the new position. Buffett is at seventh position, down by two positions. However, except Elon Musk and Ambani, the rest of the top ten billionaires witnessed an erosion in their wealth. The surge in the total net worth of Ambani could be attributed to the fact that Reliance Industries is mulling over selling stake in its retail arm to Amazon. This led to a surge in the price of RIL shares.

In the meantime, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos witnessed an erosion in his wealth by USD 5.12 billion. As per September 11, his net worth stands at USD 5.12 billion.

The second position in the list of top ten richest is with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who witnessed an erosion of USD 895 million.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who continues to hold the third position, saw a decline of USD 2.12 billion in his net worth. As of September 11, his total net worth is USD 102 billion.

In the fourth position is Elon Musk with a total net worth of USD 91.2 billion. He added USD 1.11 billion to his net worth in a single day.

Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 9:

1. Jeff Bezos: $187 billion

2. Bill Gates: $122 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg - $102 billion

4. Elon R Musk - $ 91.2 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $88.6 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $86.5 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $82.4 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $74.1 billion

9. Larry Page: $73.0 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $70.7 billion