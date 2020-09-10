World’s top 10 richest as on September 10: Elon Musk jumps to position 4; Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani among others hold on to their position

Due to a steep erosion in wealth on September 9, Tesla’s Elon Musk had moved two rankings down. But on September 10, he was back to his previous fourth position which he held for quite some time. His total net worth today stands at USD 90.1 billion, this is after adding USD 7.89 billion in a single day.

Along with Elon Musk’s Tesla, other IT companies witnessed a rebound on Wednesday in the US market. This is a day after IT stocks dived down due to sell-offs. This drove the rise in Musk’s wealth.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which witnessed an erosion in his wealth for the last few days, added USD 6.49 billion to his total net worth, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index list.

Meanwhile, the total net worth of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman, Mukesh Ambani rose by USD 2.62 billion. Thus, his total net worth as of September 10 is USD 83 billion. Ambani’s total net worth is USD 0.1 billion lower than Warren Buffett’s total net worth that is USD 83.1 billion.

Ambani’s Reliance Group has been scouting for investors for its retail business. This led to jump in stocks of Reliance Group which also was reflected in Ambani’s total net worth as on September 10.

In a single day, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin added more than USD 1 billion to their net worth. On September 10, all the top ten richest added wealth.

Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 9:

1. Jeff Bezos: $193 billion

2. Bill Gates: $123 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg - $104 billion

4. Elon R Musk - $ 90.1 billion

5. Bernard Arnault - $86.5 billion

6. Warren Buffett - $83.1 billion

7. Mukesh Ambani: $83.0 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $76.0 billion

9. Larry Page: $73.9 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $71.7 billion