World wants to emulate India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, growth story: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said several countries have evinced interest in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and want to emulate its growth story.

He also said PM Gati Shakti national master plan is a game changer which would be adopted by the whole world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched the Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

''Today other countries are also talking about programmes similar to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The world today wants to emulate the India story,'' Goyal said. Meanwhile, speaking at 'E-Summit 2022- Disruption in veins', organised by IIT Madras, the minister said finance is no longer a constraint for startups engaged in database technology based solutions, besides scalable and good ideas.

''90 unicorns, by itself, is reflective of the confidence with which our startups are growing. By and large, the startups have created a good name for themselves, a very high level of credibility and I am fairly confident that going forward there will be more and more changes,'' Goyal said.

He added that there is more money on the table, whether as seed capital or for different stages of fundraising required for a startup.

''I am told, in many cases the startups do window shopping whose money they are going to take... that was not something we saw a few years ago when the startups were chasing capital,'' he said, adding the government is committed to support the startups through better incubation centres in smaller towns and cities.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:17 AM IST