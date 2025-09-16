 'World Needs To Increase Renewable Energy Capacity Fivefold To 11,000 Gigawatts By 2030': Head Of International Electrotechnical Commission
'World Needs To Increase Renewable Energy Capacity Fivefold To 11,000 Gigawatts By 2030': Head Of International Electrotechnical Commission

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The world needs to increase renewable energy capacity fivefold to 11,000 gigawatts by 2030, the head of the International Electrotechnical Commission said on Monday, as experts from over 100 countries gathered in India to set global electrical standards.

"A solar panel manufactured to international standards in one country must perform reliably in another, and grid interconnections must follow universal protocols -- this shared technical language is how we build a sustainable future together," IEC President Jo Cops said at the inauguration of the commission's 89th General Meeting in New Delhi.

India is hosting the meeting for the fourth time, having previously done so in 1960, 1997 and 2013. The country will serve as the Global Secretariat for Standardisation in Low Voltage Direct Current, a key technology for clean energy solutions.The IEC, established in 1906, develops international standards for electrical, electronic and related technologies through a network of 30,000 experts worldwide."These aren't just technical discussions. They are blueprints for the world we are building," Cops said.

