Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2022: History, Significance and why they need to be celebrated | FPJ

We are no longer in an era where women were restricted to certain professions due to stereotypes associated with jobs and businesses that were considered a man's domain. Be it the profession of a cricketer, real estate agent, chemical engineer, or pilot, women have slowly entered every field.

Unfortunately, women are still facing hurdles like conservative family mindsets, doubts about their physical capabilities, and most importantly, cultural setbacks. But, that has not stopped women from pushing forward and breaking stereotypes. Thanks to the upcoming startup culture, women are now also conquering businesses and taking stronger positions in their own companies.

Women are changing the status quo of the traditionally male-dominated sectors, by starting new businesses right from their homes. The push is all thanks to the pandemic which gave them the opportunity to use their talents to start a business. According to a LinkedIn data published in the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Gender Gap report, the growth rate of women entrepreneurship in India was the highest during the pandemic period.

This Women's Entrepreneurship day celebrated on November 19th is a celebration of all these women who pushed and persisted to start their own business. It doesn't matter how big or small the business is, this day is to appreciate all the effort they put in to manage both their home and their work.

History of Women's Entrepreneurship day

Women's Entrepreneurship day was inaugurated in 2014 and is recognised by more than 144 countries. The inaugural event was held in New York City at the United Nations and many other events were held across the globe.

The day was founded and established by Wendy Diamond who is herself an entrepreneur and wanted to help others all over the world. She volunteered with a foundation that focuses on providing microedit to low income women in Honduras and wanted to promote such causes.

In addition to the event, there is also an Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) Pioneer Awards, that recognise women who have shown leadership skills in different types of business ventures. WED also has an ambassador and fellowship program that promotes and provides opportunities to the world.

Significance of Women Entrepreneurship day

This day is very important as it offers a form of encouragement to the women entrepreneurs and it will also encourage women from different walks of life to take that step ahead and start something they have always wanted. A simple encouragement would push the women to take charge and continue to push their business with the same passion and power.

We are in a space where we are increasingly talking about equal opportunities and celebrating days like these gives us an opportunity to take actionable steps.

Read Also Swiggy introduces sexual harassment redressal policy for its women delivery executives starting in...

How can you celebrate women's entrepreneurship day?

For starters start by simply appreciating the women entrepreneurs around you. You can organize an event or attend an event that is focused on appreciating the women entrepreneurs. You can also find a way to help these women entrepreneurs that are looking for a form of support.

You can also help promote businesses by women entrepreneurs through social media or by making purchases. You can also share their stories and their achievements which may just turn out to be an inspiration for someone.