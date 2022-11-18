e-Paper Get App
Neeti Mehta Shukla honored with Technology Pioneer Award by Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization

WEDO, a non-governmental volunteer organization, with a mission to economically empower women and alleviate poverty worldwide, celebrates the pivotal role women play in the impact of disruptive technologies and economic freedom

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia
Neeti Mehta Shukla, the company's co-founder and chief of social impact, has been awarded the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) Technology Pioneer Award, according to Automation Anywhere, the industry's #1 provider of cloud-native intelligent automation.

She will be honored later this week at the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Automation Anywhere's Co-Founder and Chief Social Impact Officer recognized for her contributions to advance women, and make automation a global force for good.

Mehta Shukla is being recognized for two decades of entrepreneurship - a journey that began in 2003 with the creation of a new software category - intelligent automation. She is one of four founders of Automation Anywhere, which has a mission to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential.

With Automation Anywhere's intelligent automation platform, organizations and teams everywhere can build a digital workforce, where humans working alongside bots can help companies transform, innovate, and scale. In 2022, the company's cloud customers have run an estimated 50 million automations, with leading enterprises deploying thousands of bots across their organizations - growth of which makes Mehta Shukla only a handful of women globally to have founded or co-founded multi-billion-dollar companies.

Today, she leads Automation Anywhere's Social Impact Office which aims to touch 100 million humans with intelligent automation. She founded the Social Impact Office to make technology more accessible to vulnerable populations, including women and working mothers who are among those typically left behind. When technology is made more assessable through upskilling programs, the skills gained can link to new opportunities and a lucrative career ladder.

"I am honored to receive this award from WEDO and proud to be recognized alongside inspiring women entrepreneurs who are reshaping the future of business," Mehta Shukla said.

"I am also grateful to the generations of female leaders whose expertise, resilience, and creativity have transformed companies, and whose passion and mentorship have paved the way for others to succeed and innovate in the future."

The WEDO Pioneer Awards honor distinguished women who are leaders and innovators across multiple categories with inspiring accomplishments. Award recipients span industries including health, education, music, business, celebrity, sports, art, fashion, philanthropy, beauty, social responsibility, space/science, finance, technology, and environment/animals.

"Historically, women worldwide have been underpaid, undervalued, underrepresented, underfunded and underestimated, and we are dedicated, determined and driven to change this global imbalance," said Wendy Diamond, CEO and Founder of WEDO. "Neeti exemplifies these qualities through her work in making technology accessible for all and is incredibly deserving of this distinguished recognition."

The Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) is a movement that carries throughout the year in support of women in business globally. WEDO ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion and advance communities worldwide.

Women's Entrepreneur Day is celebrated in 144 countries and 65 universities and colleges internationally, with 333 global ambassadors across every continent. WEDO's mission is to empower the world's 4 billion women to be change agents and to lift up over 250 million girls living in poverty.

