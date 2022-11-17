Women’s T20 cricket: Police Gymkhana, Sportsfield CC to clash in final

Tanvi Parab |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Gymkhana and Sportsfield CC will clash for the title in the Ajit Ghosh Memorial Women’s T20 cricket tournament at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana on Friday.

The former literally squeaked past the 114-9 in 19 overs by Vijay CC on the last ball of the match. On the other hand Sportsfield recovered from a precarious 26-5 to post 107-8 and then dismissed Payyade SC for 89 with three balls to spare.

Vijay CC was given a good start of 51 by Riya Chaudhary (39) and Janhvi Kate (24). Thereafter, they lost the latter and consistent performer Jagravi Pawar immediately. Wickets fell at regular intervals but they put up a total which proved good in hindsight.

For the Police side, except opener Srushti Naik (27) and Tanvi Parab (38) none of the batters exuded confidence. Even then at 106-7 in 16.4 overs the task was achievable. Srushti Kudalkar and Nidhi Buley scored seven runs each to somehow see their side through.

Nainika Gohil struck two quick blows for Payyade. Saima Thakore then clean bowled India star Poonam Raut and a couple of run outs saw Sportsfield down at 26-5 but fortunately Shweta Kalapati (27), Prakashika Naik (21) and Manali Dakshini (15) saw them reach 107-8 in16 overs.

Payyade were well placed at 52-2 in 8.5 overs, when off spinner Samruddhi Rawool in a deadly spell of 5-10 in three overs terminated their innings at 89 with three balls left. Saima Thakore (38) was the sole batter to resist.

BRIEF SCORES

VIJAY CC 114/9 in 19 overs (Riya Chaudhary 39, Janhavi Kate 24, Sheryl Rozario 2/17, Kshama Patekar 2/17) lost to MUMBAI POLICE GYMKHANA 115/7 in 19 overs (Srushti Naik 27, Tanvi Parab 38, Komal Parab 2/17, Batul Pereira 2/20) PoM: Tanvi Parab .

SPORTSFIELD CC 107/8 in 16 overs (Shweta Kalapati 27, Manali Dakshini5, Prakashika Naik 21, Nainika Gohil2/13) beat PAYYADE SC 89 in 15.3 overs (Saima Thakore 38, Tanisha Gaikwad 16, Samruddhi Rawool 5/10, Fatima Jaffar 2/12) PoM: Samruddhi Rawool