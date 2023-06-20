Wipro Recognized Among India’s Best Companies To Work For 2023 - Top 100, by Great Place to Work | File Photo

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has been recognized as one of India’s Best Companies to Work For 2023 – Top 100, by Great Place to Work India, for the second year in a row, the company announced today through an exchange filing

The company has also been highlighted as one of India's Best Employers Among Nation-Builders 2023.

The study awards organizations that excel in crafting people practices for their employees, proactively acting on any and all feedback to establish a high-trust and high-performance work culture and maximizing human potential by bridging experience gaps. Wipro was recognized for creating a work environment that promotes solidarity, instils a sense of trust and pride and encourages innovation.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work for the second consecutive year. Fostering a high-performance, inclusive and diverse work culture where each of our employees feel like they belong, is paramount to Wipro’s ideals. This tenet inspires us to make an impact on our people, clients, and communities at large,” said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited.

“The best workplace is one that has not only revolutionized its respective industry footprint but also significantly impacted the lives of millions across the nation. Congratulations to Wipro, and all other organizations, for your unwavering dedication, relentless pursuit of excellence, and remarkable contributions towards building a prosperous India together,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Chief Executive Officer, Great Place to Work, India.

Read Also Wipro With Microsoft Expands Its Immersive Innovation Experiences For Energy And Utilities