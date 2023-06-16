Wipro With Microsoft Expands Its Immersive Innovation Experiences For Energy And Utilities | File Photo

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the launch of the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Energy and Utilities, featuring a new suite of integrated digital solutions built on Microsoft Cloud, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Innovation Experience brings together Microsoft Cloud capabilities and Wipro FullStride Cloud with the goal of advancing new solutions that will help energy and utilities companies drive strong, strategic, and sustainable growth.

The Industry Innovation Experience for Energy and Utilities creates an immersive 3D environment that brings digital solutions to life to showcase how organizations can work smarter to meet emerging challenges and realize the power of an efficient and more sustainable future.

“Energy and utilities companies face the challenge of balancing sustainability goals with day-to-day operations while addressing climate considerations and economic factors. Our Industry Innovation Experience offers integrated digital solutions to meet and overcome each of these challenges,” said Deepak Parameswaran, Head of Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities, and EC&O, Wipro Limited.

“Digital innovation is a key enabler and accelerator for the world's sustainability journey,” said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President Energy & Resources Industry at Microsoft. “Leveraging our cloud technologies is enabling Wipro to provide customers an immersive virtual experience to explore technologies that can help them respond at pace and scale to complex global energy and environmental challenges,” he added.