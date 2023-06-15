Wipro Opens New 5G Def-i Innovation Center In Austin, Texas | File

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the opening of its new 5G-Def-i Innovation Center (“the Center”) in Austin, Texas, underscoring the company’s commitment to helping clients realize the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Center will leverage Wipro’s 5G Def-i platform and provide fully integrated offerings for 24X7 product qualification, compliance, pre-certification, and interoperability testing with industry accreditation. The state-of-the-art center will provide a controlled environment designed to simulate real-world conditions, allowing clients to optimize the performance of 5G networks and devices.

“Our new 5G Def-i Innovation Center will bring together world-class engineers and researchers, facilitating collaboration with partners and stakeholders to help realize the full potential of 5G,” said Lourdes Charles, Vice President, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Limited. The comprehensive Innovation Center will bring clients a full suite of development and testing capabilities to help them manage risk and lower development costs while increasing speed to market.

Wipro engineers and researchers will use the Center to certify the compliance of 5G smartphones, tablets, modules, and IoT endpoints with rigorous standards for network accessibility and data performance. Additionally, the Center will play a vital role in qualifying the performance of 5G mobile network infrastructure, ensuring optimal functionality and efficiency.

Wipro Ltd Shares

The shares of Wipro on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 388.80, down by 1.93 percent.

