Wipro Allots 80,580 Equity Shares As ESOP | Image: Wipro (Representative)

As per the regulatory fillings announced today, Wipro has allotted 80,580 equity shares to employees under stock option.

The company has allotted 49,652 Restricted Stock units under Company’s Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007 and 30,928 Restricted Stock units under Company’s ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004, to its identified employee.

The allotment was approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee.

Wipro Ltd Shares

The shares of Wipro on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 397.25, down by 0.58 per cent.

