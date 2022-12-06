Wipro named as leader in Avasant’s Manufacturing Digital Services 2022-2023 RadarView | Wipro

Wipro Limited announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the AVASANT Manufacturing Digital Services 2022-2023 RadarView. The report highlights Wipro’s strengths in the Manufacturing business across three evaluation parameters – Practice Maturity, Partner Ecosystem, and Investments & Innovation.

“We are proud of our investments in the manufacturing sector that have strengthened our domain and technological capabilities leading to growth. Wipro’s deep sectoral focus directly supports the vision of forward-thinking manufacturers” says Ashish Saxena, Vice President, Manufacturing and Hi-Tech Sector Head, Wipro Limited.

“Wipro has made significant investments in developing a solution portfolio packed with industry-specific components to help global enterprises overcome their integration and intelligence challenges to achieve tangible success. Overall, the embrace of Industry 4.0 principles can deliver operational efficiency and increased revenues,” says Ankur Pawa, General Manager and Global Head – Digital and Consulting, Manufacturing, Wipro Limited.

Read Also Tech giant Wipro expands AI portfolio by acquiring Pune-based startup

Avasant notes that Wipro brings a deep sector-specific focus in the North American region, while leveraging a robust partner ecosystem to deliver digital solutions for its manufacturing clients.

Highlight on Wipro's different sectors

The report highlights Wipro’s work in bringing new IoT, analytics, machine learning and automation capabilities to steel, aluminum and network equipment manufacturers, as well as success in driving sustainability goals for clients.

Digital portfolio

The report observes that Wipro has particularly strengthened its digital portfolio for automotive enterprises. Wipro’s automotive portfolio includes Connected Car Parts E-commerce (capturing real-time vehicle data to enable predictive maintenance), AutoInsights (a connected car platform designed to increase vehicle lifetime value) and Wipro’s Cloud Car platform (an integrated cloud-native approach to software and safety that reimagines software-defined vehicles and accelerates their development).

Wipro Acquisitions

Avasant notes that Wipro has been aggressively investing in acquisitions to strengthen its domain and technological capabilities. These factors, along with partnerships with niche technology players to deliver collaborative services, have contributed Wipro’s emergence as a Leader in the annual report.