Tech giant Wipro expands AI portfolio by acquiring Pune-based startup

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a Wipro Enterprises entity, on Thursday announced it is acquiring Linecraft.ai, a Pune-based AI-enabled company, for an undisclosed sum.

Linecraft.ai harnesses the power of both automation domain expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to empower manufacturers to get more productivity and quality improving operational efficiency on a real time basis.

"This acquisition will further help us expand our digital capabilities and offer turnkey automation solutions with a bolt-on digital layer which provides deep insights and analytics to customers," said Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN).

The Linecraft.ai software is built by a team of AI and ML experts and engineers with a patented algorithm.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering said that after the acquisition of leading Industrial Automation player PARI, this acquisition represents an important step in the strategic development of the group in digitisation arena.

"Linecraft.ai software helps our customers to identify bottleneck operations in a complex manufacturing environment,a said G Sundararaman, Co-CEO, Wipro PARI.

According to Kumar, the patented technology collects and analyses large amounts of data from industrial machines and recommends ways to optimise productivity using AI, ML, thereby significantly enhancing the customer value proposition.

The industrial automation vertical under the Wipro PARI entity has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide across more than 75 global customers.

Wipro PARI has state-of-the-art facilities in Pune and Detroit (the US).

