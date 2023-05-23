Wipro Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Advance Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI. | File

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to bring its advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to clients across the globe, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Wipro will integrate Google Cloud’s full suite of generative AI products and services—including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, and the Model Garden collection of foundation models— with its own AI intellectual property (IP), business accelerators, and pre-built industry solutions. The expanded partnership will help unlock new value within enterprises and transform how largescale businesses operate.

As part of the partnership expansion, Wipro will also train 20,000 associates on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to help clients realize the full potential of AI and drive secure, AI-led transformations at scale.

“Generative AI offers incredible opportunities ahead,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to help our clients accelerate the adoption of this technology – safely, securely, and responsibly. We are investing in skills as well as new capabilities in this area, so that Wipro can define and drive our clients’ AI-led transformation, he added.

Wipro has helped some of the world’s largest companies transform their businesses with our technology, and their investments in our generative AI capabilities has the potential to deliver new levels of innovation for customers,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Together with Google Cloud, Wipro will build and deploy new generative AI solutions to help enterprises tackle unique industry challenges. Additionally, Wipro will leverage its crowdsourcing platform, Topcoder, to build and scale solutions that address client challenges.

