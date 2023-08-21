Wipro Appoints Brijesh Singh As global AI Head | File

IT major Wipro on Monday appointed Brijesh Singh as senior vice-president and global Artificial Intelligence (AI) head for its Enterprise Futuring division.

Singh has over 30 years of experience in technology consultancy and was previously a Senior Partner at Deloitte, where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation. His appointment follows Wipro's $1 billion investment in AI and the launch of Wipro ai360 (a comprehensive, AI-first innovation ecosystem).

The investment will focus on expanding AI, data and analytics solutions, developing new R&D and platforms, as well as enhancing 'FullStride Cloud' and consulting capabilities. Wipro ai360 builds on the company's decade-long investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients, the company said.

Read Also Wipro In Partnership With IIT Delhi Launches Centre Of Excellence On Generative AI

Wipro ai360 will also bring together the 30,000 Wipro experts in data analytics and AI with the company's technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines. As the global head of AI, Singh will be focused on advancing Wipro's ai360 strategy, building capabilities to support and accelerate AI adoption across Wipro's entire portfolio, and delivering AI-first solutions to clients.

His appointment underscores Wipro's commitment to integrating responsible AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients, according to the company.

Singh holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering from BIT Sindri. He will report to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner & President of Enterprise Futuring at Wipro.

Read Also Wipro Appoints N S Kannan To Its Board Of Directors For Five Years

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)