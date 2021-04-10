Amazon's warehouse workers reject unionisation; Union calls Amazon out for indulging in misinformation using social media

Warehouse workers of Amazon in Alabama, United States, have voted against forming a union, reported Reuters. The win for the US-based retailer is more than a 2-to-1 margin. But the US labour union will not stop there but are hoping to challenge the results.

In this majority win, while 1,798 voting was against union formation and 738 ballots were in favour of forming the union. This ballot was counted by National Labor Relations Board representatives.

Around 5,800 employees were eligible to vote in Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama to decide if Amazon employees can join a retail union.

Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) is bidding to represent the workers if the union was formed.

RWDSU, which is trying to organise the Amazon employees and helping in forming the union, will soon be filing objections. It stated, "...They (Amazon) flooded the internet, the airwaves and social media with ads spreading misinformation. That’s why they brought in dozens of outsiders and union-busters to walk the floor of the warehouse."

The retail union is planning to charge Amazon for interfering with the voting process.

The union informed, “WDSU is formally filing Objections and ULP charges against Amazon’s blatantly illegal conduct during the Amazon’s union election. We won’t rest until workers’ voices are heard fairly under the law--and when they are, we believe they will be victorious.”

The retailer is the second-largest private employer in America and employs over 8,00,000 people. It is alleged that Amazon for years have been trying to discourage any types of union-based activity in their premises.