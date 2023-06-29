 "Will Bounce Back Soon", Byju's CEO's Message To Employees
In the first official communication with the employees following the recent resignations of three board members and auditor Deloitte, Byju Raveendran, Co-Founder and CEO of Byju's, made an effort to alleviate employee concerns and assured a strong recovery.

On June 29, during a 45-minute townhall meeting, Raveendran said that the company is going through a tough phase, but will come back soon.

He added, "Last 12 months we have been struggling. But edtech will stay forever, and we are the pioneers. It is one of the most important sectors and we are in the correct space.”

Raveendran further said to employees regarding the company's ongoing discussions with its term loan B lenders in light of the recent issues. He said, "These discussions have taken a significant turn and we will get positive developments within a few weeks."

He urged his team to "rise above the noise" and said that Byju's has successfully navigated through challenges in the past, emerging even stronger. In closing, Raveendran expressed optimism, highlighting that the best of Byju's is yet to come.

