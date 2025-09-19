 Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions & Bigger Risks
Apollo Tyres has signed a Rs 579 crore deal with BCCI to sponsor Team India’s jersey, replacing Dream11. The company says, it’s confident of long-term success despite challenges faced by earlier sponsors.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Apollo Tyres Becomes New Sponsor of Team India. |

New Delhi: Apollo Tyres is the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team. The company has signed a big contract with BCCI worth Rs 579 crore for around two and a half years. This deal is much bigger than the previous one with Dream11, which was worth Rs 358 crore. The deal includes jerseys for both men's and women's teams, and will cover 142 matches — including 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC matches.

We’re Not Worried About What Happened Before, says Apollo

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Apollo Tyres Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar said he is not concerned about the failures of past sponsors like Sahara, BYJU’S, or Dream11. He said, 'Apollo was started by my father in 1976, and we have built it on a strong foundation.'

According to him, Apollo is not just a tyre company — it's a brand that represents the spirit of India. He added, 'We’ve played an important role in improving India’s connectivity, and we’re here to stay for the long run.'

A Strong Partnership Between Two Institutions

Talking about the deal, Kanwar said, 'This is not just a sponsorship — it's a partnership between two trusted institutions: Apollo and Team India.' He also said there is a natural connection between the two brands.

Apollo seems confident that their investment will bring long-term value, not just in terms of branding, but also in connecting emotionally with Indian cricket fans.

Why Dream11 Backed Out

Recently, the Indian government placed restrictions on real-money gaming platforms. Because of this, Dream11 — the previous sponsor — pulled out of its sponsorship deal. As a result, the Indian cricket team is currently playing the Asia Cup without a sponsor logo on their jerseys.

