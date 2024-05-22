Wildcraft India Partners With Apparel Group For Expansion In Gulf Countries

Outdoor and adventure gear brand Wildcraft India on Wednesday said it has tied up with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail player Apparel Group for its expansion in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Tie-up for Expansion

Under the partnership, Apparel Group will partner with leading retailers through Shop-in-Shop (SIS) collaborations to make the Wildcraft brand accessible across all consumer touchpoints -- offline and online, Wildcraft India said in a statement.

The tie-up will endeavour to establish an exclusive store network across all the six countries in the Middle East -- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

"This partnership signifies a pivotal move to position Wildcraft at the forefront of outdoor & adventure gear retail in the GCC region," Wildcraft India Co-Founder, Gaurav Dublish said.

Plan to Get Wildcraft Online

Initially, Wildcraft plans to open select flagship stores, creating immersive spaces for customers to explore and experience the brand, followed by expansion of the store network in upcoming years, it added.

Besides, Apparel Group plans to get Wildcraft listed across prominent e-commerce marketplaces.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to introduce dynamic and quality brands to the global retail forefront. We are confident that Wildcraft's unique product line will deeply resonate with our customers, further solidifying our position as a leader in the international retail sector," Apparel Group CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani said.