Flipkart Feels The Pinch; Walmart Owned Company Looking Get Into The Game Of E-Tailing Space

Flipkart is one of the earliest e-marketplaces in India. Flipkart in india thrived on indian consumers's ever-changing demand and responding price sensitivity.

quick commerce company Blinkit is owned by Zomato. Most of the time, they deliver goods to our homes in 15 to 20 minutes. In order to expedite the process of stocking, packing, and order fulfillment, these companies have established dark stores or micro-fulfillment centers throughout numerous neighborhoods within a city.

In metro cities, millennials who are addicted to convenience have embraced their offerings to the point where the gross merchandise value of quick commerce, that is, the total value of goods sold, has increased dramatically from a meagre USD 0.1 billion in 2020 to USD 2.8 billion in 2023, according to reports

The food delivery service aggregator Zomato Ltd. informed exchanges that in March 2024, its Quick Commerce division, Blinkit, achieved profitability on an Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) basis. Additionally, Blinkit's revenue more than doubled to ₹769 crore in the previous year.

Flipkart hasn't always been a quick delivery service; the majority of deliveries take longer than two days. This remains unchanged from years past. Larger warehouses have been the focus, rather than dispersed ones. Because it has more dispersed warehouses, Amazon is able to deliver goods the same day.

Flipkart introduced Nearby, a speedy service, in 2015 that promises to deliver items in 60 minutes. Because unit economics did not make sense at the time, it closed. The business gave the model another go in 2020 with the Flipkart Quick service.

Blinkit and Zepto have dark stores or micro-fulfillment centers dispersed throughout numerous neighborhoods within a city to enable stocking, which enables them to deliver goods in under 30 minutes.

On the other hand, Flipkart has large warehouses across the country, which enables efficient delivery of products that are not as quick as these e-grocery stores. There is an urgency for Flipkart to launch a service equivalent to Blinkit and Zepto to defend its turf.