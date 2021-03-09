Bankbachao_deshbachao trends on Twitter as bankers oppose PSB privatisation

Public sector banks' unions have called for strike on March 15 and 16, 2021 over privatisation of public sector banks. This announcement was followed by a hashtag #bankbachao_deshbachao which is in trending.
The unions have called for a strike because the Indian government has plans to privatise four public sector banks.
It is stated that the government has shortlisted four mid-sized state-run banks for privatisation. Earlier, the government was considering only two public sector banks but now it plans to privatise four banks. The four banks shortlisted are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India.
Bankers have taken to twitter to express their solidarity to the cause to stop privatisation of banks.
Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan wrote on the microblogging site that the assets of India will be sold to cronies. Kanhaiya Kumar also extended his support to this campaign. He said that the government property is actually the property of the country and the country is made up of the people. In this sense, a public bank is a bank of the common people. He added further that if the country is to be saved, banks have to be saved.
Some try to explain the positives of having a public sector banks.
