 Why Does Venezuela Continue To Face Low Oil Production Despite Vast Reserves, Here's What Is The Outlook For Indian Oil Companies?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWhy Does Venezuela Continue To Face Low Oil Production Despite Vast Reserves, Here's What Is The Outlook For Indian Oil Companies?

Why Does Venezuela Continue To Face Low Oil Production Despite Vast Reserves, Here's What Is The Outlook For Indian Oil Companies?

Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves but produces very little due to poor management, sanctions, and lack of investment. Any recovery will take time. Low global oil prices could benefit Indian oil producers and help OMCs maintain profits in the short term.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, but it is still unable to produce enough oil. | File Image |

New Delhi: Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, but it is still unable to produce enough oil. A new report explains that many long-term problems have stopped the country from using its huge oil wealth properly.

According to the report by PL Capital, Venezuela’s oil sector has suffered due to poor management, lack of investment, political control, corruption, sanctions, and shortage of technical expertise. Even though the country has massive oil reserves, these issues have badly hurt production.

Read Also
Gold, Silver Prices Set For Sharp Swings Amid US-Venezuela Crisis & Key Data: Analysts
article-image

Venezuela holds about 303.8 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, making it the largest in the world. Saudi Arabia comes second with 297.5 billion barrels. Other major countries like Canada, Iran, and Iraq are far behind. In comparison, the United States, which is the world’s largest oil consumer, has much smaller reserves.

Despite this advantage, Venezuela’s oil production remains very low. In November 2025, the country produced only about 1 million barrels per day. This is far less than the United States, which produces 13.7 million barrels per day, and Saudi Arabia, which produces 9.7 million barrels per day. Venezuela’s output is also just one-third of what it produced ten years ago.

FPJ Shorts
Bikini Prompt Row: Did Indian Cricketer Pratika Rawal Prohibit Grok From Taking, Editing Any Photo Of Hers? Check Viral Post
Bikini Prompt Row: Did Indian Cricketer Pratika Rawal Prohibit Grok From Taking, Editing Any Photo Of Hers? Check Viral Post
Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS
Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS
South Korea: KT Corp Loses 50,000+ Customers As Early Termination Fees Are Waived Post Data Breach
South Korea: KT Corp Loses 50,000+ Customers As Early Termination Fees Are Waived Post Data Breach
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 05, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 05, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Sanctions, Inflation And Street Protests Push Iran Into Renewed Turmoil As Economic Collapse And...
article-image

Historically, Venezuela was once a strong oil producer. In 1970, it produced nearly 3.7 million barrels per day, similar to Saudi Arabia at that time. However, years of neglect and mismanagement have caused a steady decline.

The report also mentions recent political developments involving President Nicolas Maduro. After being elected in 2013, Maduro has largely ruled by decree. Recent actions by the United States against Venezuela could create short-term uncertainty in global oil markets.

Experts say there is no quick solution to fix Venezuela’s oil production. Even if conditions improve, it could take 3 to 6 months before any real increase in output is seen.

Read Also
Iran Gripped By Widespread Protests Over Economic Crisis As Fatal Clashes, Arrests And Crackdown By...
article-image

In the short term, global oil prices may rise slightly due to uncertainty, depending on how countries like Russia and China react. With Brent crude around $60 per barrel, the report believes Indian upstream oil companies like ONGC and Oil India could benefit. Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) may also stay profitable due to low oil prices.

However, analysts warn that a possible increase in fuel taxes could pressure OMCs, especially given their high current valuations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...

SBI Israel Branch To Facilitate Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees Amid Growing India-Israel Ties

SBI Israel Branch To Facilitate Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees Amid Growing India-Israel Ties

Bank of America Ups India's GDP Forecast To 7.6% For FY26, 6.8% For FY27

Bank of America Ups India's GDP Forecast To 7.6% For FY26, 6.8% For FY27