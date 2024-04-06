Why Are Mumbaikars Shifting From Congested Localities To Developing Areas?

Mumbai’s real estate property value has a fixation with access and proximity to a railway station. That speculation is around the appreciation that the property would attract. Oshiwara, earlier known for its vast stretches of undeveloped land and low-rise residential buildings, gradually started attracting modest interest from home buyers seeking affordable housing options away from the congestion of prime suburban areas and central Mumbai.

From this scenario, prevailing just about three decades ago, Oshiwara has evolved from its humble beginnings to a thriving urban enclave, exemplifying the city's ability to adapt, grow, and reinvent itself amidst changing times, cementing its status as a prime destination for real estate investment and urban living.

From the stage where it had only a bus depot earlier, the area now has access to a railway station and metro station. Those who moved in early witnessed this vibrant neighbourhood undergo a remarkable transformation, evolving from a quiet suburban enclave to a coveted residential and commercial hub.

A resident of Khar for nearly 28 years, Roshan Mansukhani, decided to move in a 2BHK apartment in a complex at Oshiwara in the year 1999. “With Khar getting too congested, I wanted a place where we could actually live and not just exist. Among the many options that we considered, Oshiwara turned out to be the right choice that suited my budget, providing us the desired size of an apartment, and things around us developing.” He lives there today with his mother Mona, wife Sanah, and daughter Nikhaar.

The advent of the millennium marked a turning point for Oshiwara as developers recognised its untapped potential. Infrastructure projects such as road expansions and improvements in connectivity, including the construction of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), brought Oshiwara closer to the heart of Mumbai. This enhanced accessibility sparked a surge in real estate development, with high-rise residential towers, commercial complexes, and shopping malls reshaping the neighbourhood's skyline.

Premium residential projects offering luxurious amenities and panoramic views attracted affluent buyers looking for upscale living experiences. Corporate offices, IT parks, and commercial centres further bolstered Oshiwara's appeal as a thriving business district. From its strategic location to its burgeoning infrastructure and vibrant community, Oshiwara, offers housing options to suit every lifestyle and budget, ranging from premium high-rise apartments and gated communities to budget-friendly residential complexes. Gated communities and residential complexes often feature 24/7 security personnel, CCTV surveillance, and access control measures, ensuring peace of mind for residents.

Roshan, adds, "Having witnessed Oshiwara's transformation from quiet streets and open spaces to a bustling urban hub, the area has truly evolved into a vibrant community that offers the best of both worlds - the charm of old Mumbai and the convenience of modern amenities.”

Oshiwara has many green spaces, parks, and open areas, providing residents with opportunities for outdoor recreation, relaxation, and leisure activities. These green lungs within the cityscape offer a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of urban life, promoting health and well-being among residents.

The neighbourhood's proximity to popular entertainment hubs, shopping centres, and cultural attractions adds to its allure, offering residents a well-rounded lifestyle experience. With a plethora of lifestyle amenities, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, recreational hubs, and fine dining establishments, the residents enjoy access to aspirational amenities.

