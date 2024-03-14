 Wholesale Price Index Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February 2024
IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Wholesale Price Index Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February 2024 | Unsplash.com

India's inflation rate based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 0.2 per cent in February, from 0.27 per cent in January, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday showed.

This is the third consecutive month of decline in the annual rate of WPI inflation, which had stood at 0.73 per cent in December.

Official figures show that there was a decline in the prices of fuel an power segment during February with the inflation rate at (-) 1.59 per cent inflation rate.

The decline was due to a fall in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Similarly, the manufactured products group also recorded a fall in prices with the inflation rate working out to (-) 1.27 per cent. There was a decline in the prices of textiles, chemical and paper products as well as processed foods during the month.

However, there was a 4 per cent increase in the WPI prices in the food commodities segment. The other goods that recorded an increase in inflation during Feb include natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc.

