 Chennai One Mobile Application Introduces Single Ticket For Just ₹1 Across Metropolitan Transport Corporation Buses, Rail & Suburban Trains
IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chennai: In a major step toward promoting public transport and encouraging cashless mobility, commuters using the Chennai One mobile application can now buy a single ticket for just Re 1 across Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, Metro Rail and suburban trains.

The special offer, which came into effect from Thursday morning, is expected to draw more people into using digital ticketing and integrated public transport services. The Chennai One app, launched on September 22 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, serves as the city's first comprehensive daily commute application.

It allows users to plan routes, track buses and trains, make digital payments, and even book autos and rental cars. Since its introduction, the app has seen remarkable adoption, with 5.5 lakh downloads and nearly 8 lakh tickets purchased by commuters. Announcing the new offer, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Member-Secretary Jeyakumar said the objective is to encourage people to experience seamless, cashless travel.

In just one month, the app has recorded 5.5 lakh registered users, 14 lakh journey searches and 8.1 lakh ticket purchases. Commuters have praised the app for its clean design and the convenience of managing buses, Metro, suburban trains and cab services from one place, using a unified QR-code system for scheduling, payment and tracking. Authorities said the Re 1 initiative aligns with the app's promise of 'One City, One App, One Ticket', which has generated considerable excitement among commuters.

The government hopes this will simplify daily travel and make public transport faster, safer and more environmentally friendly. To avail the offer, users must open or download the Chennai One app, select their destination, and pay Re 1 via BHIM UPI or Namma UPI to receive their digital ticket. The offer is valid only for a single journey and cannot be combined with other promotions. Once the initial discounted ride is completed, subsequent rides will be charged at normal fares.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

