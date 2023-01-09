e-Paper Get App
Wholesale figures of Tata Motors up 13% globally in Oct-Dec quarter for FY23

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY23 were at 2,24,600 units, higher by 23 per cent as compared to Q3 FY22.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing, Tata Motors' global wholesales in Q3 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, have hit 3,22,556 units, which is 13 per cent higher compared to Q3 FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY23 were at 97,956 units, lower by 5 per cent, over Q3 FY22. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY23 were at 2,24,600 nos., higher by 23 per cent as compared to Q3 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 92,345 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,275 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 76,070 vehicles.

