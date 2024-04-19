Who Is Pragya Misra? OpenAI Hires Its First Employee In India

OpenAI Hires Its First Employee In India |

OpenAI, the ChatGPT developer and the Microsoft Corp. backed-company, has hired its first employee in India, according to Bloomberg report.

Pragya Misra, 39, with experience at Truecaller AB and Meta Platform Inc., will spearhead OpenAI's government relations efforts in the country and is set to start by the end of the month, as per the report.

Moreover, it is noteworthy that this development comes at a crucial time when India heads to the polls to elect a new government that will play a crucial role in shaping the AI regulation in the nation with the world's largest population and a number of internet users.

Apart from this, India is one of the rapidly growing economy, that presents a vast market for global tech companies.

OpenAI Competitors

The company also faces stiff competition from many major players like Google, which is also tailoring its AI offerings especially for the diverse linguistic landscape of India.

Even, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, his previous visit to India, also highlighted the importance of integrating AI into government services, particularly in the sectors like healthcare.

According to the Bloomberg report, “The main thing that I think is important is figuring out how to integrate these technologies into other services,” Altman said at the time. “That is an area that I think governments are behind on, and don’t have the answers yet.”

However, this recent recruitment of Misra by OpenAI highlights its focus on strengthening its presence in India and advancing OpenAI's objectives in the region.