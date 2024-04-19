Silencing Dissent? Google Fires 28 Employee For Pro-Palestine Protest At Its Headquarters

Screengrab of the protests |

According to reports from major publications, Google has acted against its own employees, who protested against the company in its own backyard. The Alphabet owned company is reported to have fired 28 of its workers. This, after it was found, that they protested against the company in its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, along with its New York headquarters.

Protest Against NIMBUS

The protests were held against the tech-giant assistance to the Israel government. The agitation was particularly directed at NIMBUS, a web cloud system that comes under the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government Israeli government and the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

Google along with Amazon was awarded with contract for supporting NIMBUS with its established cloud services for a whopping USD 1.2 billion. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The protesting employees, now former employees, entered Google's cloud division head, Thomas Kurian's office in California, wielding posters and banners that read “No More Genocide For Profit” and “We Stand with Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Googlers.”

Tech Support For Israeli Offensive

The Israel offensive after the 7 October Hamas ambush, has resulted in the death of a staggering 33,000 people. In this, many were alleged to be Hamas fighters, while other victims of the Israeli rampage were women and kids. The mood and the direction of the global perception of the issue has also transformed further away from Israel, in favour of Palestinians, who are vying with a cluster of crisis, including an impending famine.

This has a ripple effect across the board with impact being seen in myriad sectors, with future developments holding the potential to disrupt the global supply chain. | Reuters

According to a statement obtained by American network CNN, the tech company said, “Cloud supports numerous governments around the world, including the Israeli government.”

The spokesperson further specifically tackled the matter of NIMBUS, and said, “We have been very clear that the Nimbus contract is for workloads running on our commercial cloud by Israeli government ministries, who agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy.

The shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company ended Thursday's trade at USD 157.46, gaining 0.37 per cent at the end of the day's trade.