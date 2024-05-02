 Zomato Receives GST Demand, Penalty Order Of Over ₹2 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZomato Receives GST Demand, Penalty Order Of Over ₹2 Crore

Zomato Receives GST Demand, Penalty Order Of Over ₹2 Crore

The order consists of Rs 2,22,91,376 in GST demand with interest of Rs 2,08,98,164 and a penalty of Rs 22,29,136 for the April 2018 to March 2019 period.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wikipedia

Online food delivery platform Zomato has received a fresh goods and services tax (GST) demand and penalty order of more than Rs 2 crore from Delhi's sales tax officer.

The order consists of Rs 2,22,91,376 in GST demand with interest of Rs 2,08,98,164 and a penalty of Rs 22,29,136 for the April 2018 to March 2019 period.

"The Company has received an order for the period April 2018 to March 2019 passed by the Sales Tax Officer, Ward 300, Delhi confirming the demand of GST of Rs 2,22,91,376 with interest of Rs 2,08,98,164 and penalty of Rs 22,29,136," Zomato said in a stock exchange regulatory filing.

The foodtech major said that it will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority. "We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," Zomato said.

Read Also
Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD KVS Manian To Join Federal Bank? Abrupt Resignation Sparks...
article-image

Prior notice

Last month, the company also received GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 11.81 crore. The order consists of Rs 5.9 crore in GST demand and a penalty of Rs 5.9 crore for the July 2017-March 2021 period. Earlier this month, Zomato had said it received notices from the tax authorities in Delhi and Karnataka over alleged short payment of GST in 2018 amounting to Rs 4.2 crore. -

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Through All Terrains: Isuzu 2024 D-Max V-Cross At ₹26.91 Lakh

Through All Terrains: Isuzu 2024 D-Max V-Cross At ₹26.91 Lakh

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA For FY24 Increases By 32% To ₹13,237 Cr

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA For FY24 Increases By 32% To ₹13,237 Cr

Zomato Receives GST Demand, Penalty Order Of Over ₹2 Crore

Zomato Receives GST Demand, Penalty Order Of Over ₹2 Crore

Kotak811 Digital Savings Account: Now Bank Without Boundaries

Kotak811 Digital Savings Account: Now Bank Without Boundaries

ITR filing 2024: What Is Form 16 And Form 26AS? Check For More Details Here

ITR filing 2024: What Is Form 16 And Form 26AS? Check For More Details Here