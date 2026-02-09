 Who Is KK Mishra Of Banshidhar Tobacco, Businessman In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Crash Case
KK Mishra is a Kanpur-based tobacco businessman and owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company. He is in news after an accident involving a Lamborghini allegedly driven by his son. The company is a major tobacco supplier and was earlier investigated by tax authorities for alleged financial irregularities.

Monday, February 09, 2026
article-image
KK Mishra is a Kanpur-based tobacco businessman and owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company.

Kanpur: KK Mishra, also known as Munna Mishra, is a tobacco businessman based in Kanpur. He is the owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company, which is known for supplying tobacco to major pan masala brands in India. The company has been operating in the tobacco manufacturing and supply business for more than 30 years.

Over time, Banshidhar Tobacco has become an important supplier in the tobacco and pan masala supply chain. The company is currently managed by family members and board directors, including Usha Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mishra and Shivam Kumar Mishra.

UP Tobacco Trader's 'Drunk' Son Rams Lamborghini Into Vehicles, Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several...
Reports suggest the company earlier declared income of around Rs 20–25 crore, while its estimated turnover was reportedly much higher.

Business Presence And Investigations

In March 2024, the Income Tax Department carried out raids at multiple locations linked to the company. These raids took place in Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat.

Officials reportedly found financial irregularities and seized documents and cash worth about Rs 4.5 crore. During the raids, luxury vehicles worth nearly Rs 50 crore were also found. These included high-end cars like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche.

Authorities have also been monitoring the company’s tax filings and financial transactions over recent months.

Why KK Mishra Is In News Now?

KK Mishra recently came into public focus after an accident involving a luxury car allegedly driven by his son, Shivam Mishra, in Kanpur.

The accident reportedly took place on VIP Road near Rev-3 Mall in the Gwaltoli area. According to police and eyewitnesses, the Lamborghini was moving at high speed and allegedly hit pedestrians and vehicles. Around six people were reported injured.

Police said the car was seized and investigation is ongoing. Officials said further action will depend on formal complaints and investigation findings.

Family And Business Operations

KK Mishra reportedly shifted part of his business operations from Kanpur to Delhi. The company factory is said to be located in Ahmedabad. The family is known to be involved in running different parts of the business.

