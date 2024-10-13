 When Mahindra Met Magnus Carlsen: Anand Mahindra At Tech Mahindra Global Chess League
When Mahindra Met Magnus Carlsen: Anand Mahindra At Tech Mahindra Global Chess League

Following on the path of the franchise frenzy that has ruled the commercial viability of all sports around the globe, the Global Chess League (GCL), franchise chess league is an attempt to replicate the success and grandeur of other leagues

G R Mukesh
Updated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra is known for his activity online, opining on various aspects of the world around him. But his enthusiasm for the world of sports is something that just cannot be hidden. Mahindra, who recently celebrated the Indian Chess team's dual victory at Budapest, when the young men and women mavericks triumphed the best to emerge triumphant.

Now, Mahindra, through his company Tech Mahindra, has forayed further into the world of chess. The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League or TMGCL, appears to be one such initiative.

Mahindra, who attended the event himself, has made the event the talking point of his feed, filling it with multiple posts on the Global Chess League.

Mahindra even convened with one of the biggest names of modern-day chess, Magnus Carlsen.

In another post from London, Mahindra remarked, "Am in London for the 2nd edition of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess Legue. A view of the broadcast room at the venue. ALMOST as complex as the game. #TechMahindra @GCLlive."

Triveni Continental Kings Emerge Victorious

In another post, after the crowing of the champions, the conglomerate's chief said, "Amazing final. May seem one-sided to those who weren’t watching live, but @trivenickings pulled off a nail-biting upset of #PBG And now they will be looking for a hat-trick next year! Hail the new champions."

Global Chess League 

Following on the path of the franchise frenzy that has ruled the commercial viability of all sports around the globe, the Global Chess League (GCL), franchise chess league is an attempt to replicate the success and grandeur of other leagues in different sporting events like the IPL and the Pro Kabbadi League in India.

This might also give the game of chess a greater platform and perhaps even better opportunities and brighter career prospects for aspiring and potential grandmasters of the future.

