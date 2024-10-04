'Incredible, Unique, Indian': Anand Mahindra Lauds PhD Student Balancing Food Stall & Research, Says He Proudly Showed His Papers, Not Social Media

In today’s fast-paced world, juggling multiple roles is not uncommon. But when a PhD student runs a food stall while excelling in academics, it definitely becomes a discussed and viral story.

Recently, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to highlight one such individual, leaving the internet in awe.

Anand Mahindra’s Appreciation: “Incredible. Unique. Indian.”

As the video went viral, it caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

In his post, Mahindra wrote, "This clip went viral a while ago. An American vlogger discovers a PhD candidate running a food stall, part-time."

He further wrote, "What struck me as truly special, however, was the end, when he picks up his phone and the vlogger thinks he’s going to show him social media mentions of his stall - but instead, he proudly shows him online the research papers he has authored! Incredible. Unique. Indian."

The Viral Video

It all began when Christopher Lewis, an American vlogger while exploring the streets of Chennai, stumbled upon a modest food stall serving dishes like Chicken 65 and chicken cutlets.

Little did he know that the person behind the counter, Tarul Rayan, was no ordinary street vendor. Rayan, a biotechnology doctorate candidate, was balancing his academic research with running a food cart on the side.

Curious about Rayan’s story, Lewis began filming their interaction. He expected to hear about Rayan’s business journey but was in for a surprise when Rayan asked him to look up his name online. What followed left Lewis and the audience stunned.

“Google My Name”

When Rayan asked Lewis to search for his name on Google, the vlogger initially thought it would lead to articles about the food stall or social media mentions of his entrepreneurial venture. However, Rayan had something else in mind. He proudly pointed Lewis to his research papers.

This unexpected twist resonated with viewers, sparking conversations online.

The Internet’s Response

The post received a multiple response from netizens responding to it.

An X user to Mahindra's post wrote, "This story showcases the incredible resilience of Indians. A PhD candidate running a food stall part-time and proudly sharing his research instead of social media praise speaks volumes about dedication. Truly embodies the spirit of hard work and excellence!"

Another user added, "No offense, this is not a great video. It's great he's working, but a PhD should use his skills in research, not just selling food. We've failed to provide him a setting where he can truly apply his education."