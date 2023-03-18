WhatsApp users with iOS can now copy text from images, set voice notes as status

Representative Image

Recently ChatGPT-4 has been enhanced to identity objects from images and provide an analysis based on the same, as information in visual format remains more popular than text. Google Lens has also been allowing users to capture text, for enhancing search and for accurate translation.

Now WhatsApp users also have the option to copy text from images, to send the info without forwarding the image or sharing jokes via modified memes.

Comes with limitations and other features

But this feature will only be available for WhatsApp on iOS, and users won't be able to copy text from images shared for a single view.

Apart from this one, WhatsApp users will be able to turn their pictures into stickers for texting.

Another tool will allow 30-second voice notes to be set as status updates instead of text, along with those received as forwards.

More tools in testing phase

As for both Android and iOS, WhatsApp has also been testing design modifications including a new chat attachment menu.

Expiring groups are also part of a trial run for new features on iOS, while usernames are also set to replace digits in chats and group chats to identify messages from unknown numbers.