WhatsApp users will soon see usernames instead of phone numbers of unsaved contacts

WhatsApp is now planning to release an update that will replace phone numbers with usernames in the chat list reported WABetaInfo. With this new features you will be able to see the username instead of the phone number when you receive a message from an unknown number.

How does the new feature work?

According to the WABetaInfo the latest WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.25.10 will make it easier for the users to identify messages from unknown numbers as they will now appear with the push name instead of just the phone number of the user. After the update is released for all users, you will be able to identify the user trying to reach you through the push name that will be visible in your chat list.

The phone number will now be pushed to a secondary position within the chat bubble and the chat list for unknown or unsaved contacts. This is to give more importance to push names so that one can immediately identify the user in group chats and from unknown contacts.

In December last year the app introduced a new feature that swapped phone numbers with push names in group chats enabling users to easily identify users. Now you will be able to see it not just in groups but also in your chat list.

This will make it easy to identify the messenger without having to save the contact on the device.

Who can access the feature?

This new update is only limited to the best users throughout the latest WhatsApp 2.23.5.12 version for android users and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.73.

Other upcoming WhatsApp features

The other upcoming WhatsApp features include profile icons within group chats and the introduction of 21 new emojis in the charts. Another major feature that WhatsApp is testing is giving more control to admins in the members that can join a group through a whatsapp link. This will allow admins to restrict users that can join the group and manage it more efficiently.

WhatsApp in order to keep users hooked to the app have been releasing new updates to the beta version in order to check it and make the required changes before releasing it to all the users.